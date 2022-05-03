Travelling and shopping keep me entertained - Jackie Appiah

Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 May 2022

Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has disclosed that years of hard work have made it possible for her to travel the world and also buy all the fancy things in life.



Many believe that the popular actress known for her taste in designer brands is addicted to shopping.



She is always spotted rocking the latest brands, including the limited edition of clothes, bags and shoes from luxury houses.



Jackie got a taste for the finest things in life and drives flashy cars, which she says didn't come easy.



In an interview on Hammer Time monitored by GhanaWeb, she explained that her lifestyle in no way pressurizes the youth to live like her. It took over 21 years to build a brand that pays her well.



"I don't pressure anyone, I worked for it. It didn't come easy. I have used many years to get to where I have gotten to right now," said the award-winning actress.



"I get entertained by travelling. Reasons why I love travelling. It makes me happy...I love looking at beautiful places, beautiful views, nice hotels, and shopping. All these things make me excited. I always feel relaxed when I travel," she added.





