Transparency, unity and accountability, key to reviving MUSIGA - Freeman

Unity, transparency, and accountability are key ingredients needed to revive the Musician Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) and strengthen it to play its role effectively to promote the welfare of musicians in Ghana.



Mrs. Deborah Freeman, a presidential aspirant of MUSIGA, who disclosed this said she was determined to revive the union through transparent leadership, accountability, and togetherness of all stakeholders in the music industry.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency after launching her manifesto in Kumasi, she said with unity of purpose and closer collaboration with members and stakeholders in the music industry, there was no reason to fail in bringing the Union back on its feet.



“I am full of potential, workaholic and result oriented.



I am enthused by the fact that I can deliver and would, therefore, have no reason to disappoint my people when given the opportunity", she told the GNA.



Mrs. Freeman said with her unmatched dedication and worth of experience gained from the different roles she had played in MUSIGA and other similar institutions both home and abroad, she was in the best position to lead the musicians in Ghana to achieve their desired goals and aspirations.



She has worked as a regional secretary of the union, General Secretary for two terms, personal assistants to past Presidents of the union and also served on international musicians unions such as the International Federation of Musicians (FIM), International Labour Organisation (ILO), British Musicians Union, Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, the Trades Union Ghana (TUC) and others.



Mrs. Freeman said unity and teamwork, accountability and transparency, as well as capacity building and welfare of members were the key thematic areas she was determined to focus on tools to rebuild the union.



She pointed out that factionalism, lack of transparency and opportunities as well as inadequate welfare services had made most members embittered.



Mrs. Freeman said she was committed to change for the benefit of all members and called on the members to allow her to transform the union and position it to the level where all would be happier.



Among some of the initiatives, she would implement when given the mandate are the establishment of a welfare scheme for musicians, a music library to celebrate legends and also serve as a tourist attraction as well as revenue mobilization to support activities of the union.



She would also strengthen advocacy on musician rights for appropriate royalties and copyrights.



Mrs. Freeman said she would also work to get a permanent secretariat for the union in the various regions to increase visibility.



She called on the members to vote for her to change the fortunes of the union for the benefit of all musicians.