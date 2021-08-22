Transform our royalties into a pension scheme – Abrewa Nana to GHAMRO

Entertainment of Sunday, 22 August 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Veteran Ghanaian musician, Dorcas Opoku Dakwa, popularly known as Abrewa Nana, has called on the Ghana Music Right Organization (GHAMRO) to employ the same structure as the Social Security and National Investment Trust (SSNIT).



Abrewa Nana made this statement while claiming that the organization has not adopted the best of systems as far as distribution of royalties is concerned.



“In the actual sense, royalties should have been just like the way SNNIT pays pensioner, in that manner, there would be no need for me us to touch it in our early lives. they should just adopt SNNIT's structure," she stated in an interview with Kastle FM.



According to her, paying members directly into their accounts will make life easier instead of trooping into GHAMRO offices to receive a check.



One can recall that many industry players have bemoaned GHAMRO's royalty collection system.



The Music Rights organization has become unpopular in recent times.