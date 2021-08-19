Training will improve quality of Ghanaian actors - Ivan Quashigah

Entertainment of Thursday, 19 August 2021

Ghanaian filmmaker and Chief Executive Officer of Farmhouse Production, Ivan Quashigah, has reiterated the need for actors to undergo training.



He argued that training will improve their craft and also enable them to compete with international actors and actresses. Ivan Quashigah in an interview with Graphic Showbiz noted that training will develop and reshape the Ghanaian movie industry.



He added that anybody with the resolve to pursue acting must not only rely on their talent but get trained to be equipped with the necessary skills.



“There are a lot of things I have seen in the industry that when we work on, we will move to greater places but I will prioritise training of actors, especially now.



“I think we need to do more training and I believe this will help improve the quality of actors that we have or those coming. I will advocate that anybody who wants to enter the movie industry should consider getting trained to get to know what acting entails so that they can do exploits," he said.



The filmmaker also advised up-and-coming actors to seek training and also understudy actors who have made their mark in the movie industry. Ivan, however, bemoaned the lack of patience among the new crop of actors who want to get famous quick.



“The current crop of actors do not understand that being star takes time. With some of these people, the moment they feature in a movie or two, they want to become stars… nothing beats patience and waiting for your time. If only they will, they can achieve much more than what the people they look up to achieved and when you train properly, you will be able to take the craft beyond Ghana," he said.