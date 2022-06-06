Train girls to place value on their bodies - Parents charged

LifeStyle of Monday, 6 June 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Author and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cadling Fashions/ Foundation, Linda Yaa Ampah, has cautioned parents to train their daughters to hold their bodies in high esteem.



In an exclusive interview with Eunice Tornyi on e.tv Ghana’s ‘African Woman’s Voices; she said, “Our body is another area that parents really need to focus on. Teach your child to value their bodies because if you place value on your body, then you will not allow anybody to touch it anyhow. You know this is mine, this is who I am, I am precious, I am beautiful, and nobody is allowed to come into this space.”



She believes that once parents teach their children this, they will grow up valuing themselves and knowing that they’re worthy. Speaking on how to protect and empower females, Madam Ampah said “doing this is important because it will reduce the high level of female abuse and disrespect some men place on our bodies. In a lot of cases, I have realized most people don’t value themselves because they haven’t been told to do so. We don’t even know what they’re worth."



She stressed that, if these people don’t place value on themselves, they wouldn’t mind others devaluing them.



“Yes you might not have a bathroom but you can protect your child by putting maybe a cloth around where they bath. Don’t let them bath in public if they do that, they’re not placing any value on their body,” she added.



She emphasized that there is a need to protect the female body because “it belongs to them and doing this will teach and help their children a lot.”