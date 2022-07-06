Train and prepare your sons for the future – HR Consultant

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Human Resource Performance Consultant & Coach, Rev. Bernie Osei Duah, has asserted that boys of today need to be trained and prepared for the future.



According to him, a lot of boys have been misinformed and are not being trained on what it means to be a man, hence leaving them with no idea about manhood.



Speaking to Nana Yaw Odame on e.tv Ghana’s Men’s Lounge, he said, “Today the youth are singing the song adulthood is a scam and the only reason they are saying this is because growing up, we’re not being told things that will be happening in the future, hence preparing us today to face it so you get there and you’re faced with some issues then you realize you weren’t told.”



He mentioned that there are a lot of things they are being fed today that are not helping them which will also have an impact on them tomorrow.



“Why are you giving me sweets today and giving my tongue a taste and preference that will harm my biological manhood tomorrow?” he asked.



He emphasized that doing these gets the men into adulthood, only for them to realize they’re not prepared for anything at all.



“So I think the curriculum of what it means to be a man must be redefined for boys in Ghana because today, when a man says he’s a man, it’s only because he’s good in bed but that’s not the real definition of manhood. So today you walk into a room to gain the respect of the people in the room, but it’s no longer there because after the bedroom when you walk out into another room, people look at you and expect certain things from you to prove you’re the man but they don’t see it,” he explained.



The man of God stated that it is important for the curriculum for developing boys, the mindset that shapes men to be changed.



“I think this is the part of the education they need. Fathers and men of today have work to do to by driving the mindset of boys towards the point of being a man and also teaching them what exactly it entails not the misconceptions they have been told,” he highlighted.