Tracy Boakye discloses her true relationship with Dr. Kweku Oteng

Entertainment of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tracey Boakye addresses ‘husband snatching’ rumours



Tracey Boakye fights critics, clout chasers



Tracey Boakye hides the identity of her baby daddy





Ghanaian actor cum socialite, Tracy Boakye, has established that contrary to claims that Dr. Kweku Oteng is the father of her daughter, the popular business mogul is just a father figure in her life.



According to Tracey, the Angel Group of Companies founder has never set eyes on her 1-year-old daughter, Nhyira.



One can recall that Tracey was alleged to have snatched Dr. Kweku Oteng from her former friend, Akua Amoankowaa, a situation that led to their fallout.



Rumours were also rife that Tracey forced her way into the rich businessman’s life and bore him a daughter.



But reacting to the above claims, she stated in a video making rounds on the internet on November 26, 2021, that;



“There are rumours making rounds on social media that I have a child with a popular Ghanaian rich man. I have heard all. I can say that they are rather paving the way for me. Because I am free with Dr. Kwaku Oteng, you tag me as his baby mama? This man is just like a father to me. This is someone who has not even set eyes on my daughter before. Nhyira is always with her dad. Sometimes they can even go pick strolls at the Accra Mall. Your rumours won’t change anything about me."



She seized the opportunity to also tackle the rumour mongers.



“People nowadays lie just to have the numbers and huge following on social media. They lie against innocent people, get the huge following and start advertising for brands.”



