Tracy Boakye addresses ‘fake designer’ brands rumours tagged with her photoshoot

Popular Kumawood actress, Tracey Boakye, has shot down rumours that all the designer brands she displayed in her birthday pictures are fake.



She stated while citing Zionfelix as a witness that the luxury items were bought with her hard-earned money.



Tracey said during her trip to Paris, she trooped into some high-end designer stores and bought the Loius Vitton, Fendi, Channel, and the many other brands displayed in her birthday pictures.



“The designer bags I lined up for my photoshoot are not fake, please. I went to every shop to purchase them and Zion was there. He had a low battery at some point and couldn’t video all the shops I went to but they are on YouTube. You can go see for yourself. Everything was bought and paid for and at a point, Zion wondered why I was even buying such things. I got them during my trip to France."



“I used to criticize people who buy expensive and luxurious stuff at first but when the time comes and you get there, you’ll understand,” Tracey stated in an interview with Zionfelix.



Tracey, however, asked critics not to bother about her flashy lifestyle as she only flaunts 2% of it on social media.



Watch the video below from 12 minutes upwards:



