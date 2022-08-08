Tracey Boakye sponsored our outfits - Brides maid tells it all

Entertainment of Monday, 8 August 2022

Source: SammyKay Media

One of the bridal team members of the most talked about Tracey Boakye’s wedding, Lady Harriet has revealed that Tracey Boakye now Mrs. Badu Ntiamoah provided all the outfits for her bridal maids during her recently held wedding in Kumasi.



Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, Lady Harriet asserted that the 'East Legon landlady's' wedding was classic.



According to her, it is only at Tracey’s wedding that the bride together with her bridesmaid changes their outfit to cut her wedding cake.



She however indicated that Ghanaians talk too much and was surprised about how some people on social media commented on Tracey’s marriage.



The pretty Lady Harriet explained that in this life everything is possible hence the need for people to be happy for others until it gets to their turn.



Watch the video below:



