Tracey Boakye shares video to prove she's growing stronger with her husband

Actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye, is back in Ghana with her husband following their honeymoon vacation in the United Arab Emirates.



On Thursday, Tracey took to her Instagram page to share a romantic moment with her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah that captured them sharing a passionate kiss.



The two appeared so in love in their public display of affection which has been consistent since their marriage in July.



Also, Tracey has featured her man in some of her viral TikTok videos.



Their star-studded wedding dubbed #Francey22 made headlines in the entertainment circle. The popular Kumawood actress kept the identity of her man secret until their marriage.



Reacting to the video of Tracey and Frank locking lips, social media users termed it as one of the ways the couple wished to flaunt their relationship.





