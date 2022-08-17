Tracey Boakye's post after rumours of East Legon mansion seizure by male sponsor

Entertainment of Wednesday, 17 August 2022

After reports were rife that Tracey Boakye's male sponsor was seizing her famous Estate Legon mansion following her marriage to Frank Badu Ntiamoah, the actress has taken to her Instagram Stories to make a post about her business.



According to Tracey, she is the rightful owner of the property which she has finally decided to sell off.



The popular actress and movie producer in the post sighted by GhanaWeb on August 17 said: "I am the CEO of K and A properties, I buy, build and sell properties. If a client is interested in any of my properties, including the one I'm staying in now, I will move out and sell it."



The actress, nicknamed 'East Legon Landlady' boasted of owning several mansions across the country adding that one of her properties is available for rent at $3000 per month to interested persons.



Meanwhile, Tracey and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah are on a honeymoon after getting married on July 28, 2022.



