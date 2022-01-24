Tracey Boakye’s plush, star-studded birthday dinner at Kempinski

Entertainment of Monday, 24 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tracey Boakye holds birthday dinner at Kempinski



It appears Tracey Boakye is having an ‘all-month’ celebration as the popular actress has organized a plush birthday dinner at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.



This comes after Tracey’s surprise breakfast party held on her birthday, January 17, 2022.



It was an eventful night as the birthday dinner was characterized by a whole lot of activities witnessed by scores of Ghanaian celebrities.



From the ‘cake-cutting’ moment to the ‘jama’ celebration, a lot seem to have taken place at the event which was held on January 22, 2022.



The likes of Obaapa Christy, Sista Afia, Christiana Awuni, Ellen White, Salinko, Diamond Appiah, Ogidi Brown among others were present to join in the feast.



Not forgetting the fact that the tall list of Ghanaian bloggers who were invited to the event also made sure it went viral on social media.



Watch the video below.



