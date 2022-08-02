Tracey Boakye’s husband was Vivian Jill’s sex mate and so what? – Counselor Lutterodt fumes

Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Although George Lutterodt is unimpressed about Tracey Boakye’s choice of husband, his reasons are different from rumours that Frank Badu Ntiamoah used to be the sex mate of actress Vivian Jill.



Such a claim, according to the marriage and relationship counselor, even if it were true, is inconsequential and hence should not be a subject for discussion because it is not abominable for one to leave a partner for another irrespective of the circumstance.



“Every man has ladies in his life. Until you’re married, you have no case,” Lutterodt mentioned in his submission on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review. “If the narrative had been that he’s Vivian Jill’s ex-husband, that would have made sense but sex mate? If it’s true that he used to be a sex mate, is this a conversation that should even go alongside? So, nobody has the right to marry your ex-boyfriend? It makes no sense.”



The counselor whose views are considered by a section of the public as controversial continued: “Secondly, I have always maintained that even if you’re married to somebody’s ex-husband or ex-wife, let the fellow know, let the fellow grieve… Even if your best friend has sex with your husband, what is wrong with it?”



Tracey Boakye, a filmmaker and Frank Badu Ntiamoah, an artist got married on July 28, 2022, in Kumasi. Dubbed #Francey22, the event was attended by some notable personalities in the arts and entertainment industry.



The ceremony which had filmmaker Kofi Asamoah as the event producer was climaxed with a dinner and a thanksgiving service.



While many have congratulated Tracey Boakye for having a glamourous star-dubbed wedding, Counselor Lutterodt has concerns. He has opined that Tracey Boakye made a wrong choice, citing her wealth as the basis for his argument.



“I don’t know the husband but I’m told he’s also a Kumawood actor or businessman. But if Tracey has gone to marry this guy based on what I heard her say, I’m not too happy with the choice she has made although is her choice. As a professional marriage counsellor, Tracey Boakye needs to marry but the time is not rife,” he said.



“If it’s marriage, I wish her well but I want her to understand that me, George Lutterodt, I’m disappointed although she is not my family member. Think well before you take a decision to marry,” Lutterdot added.







