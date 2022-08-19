Tracey Boakye's dream of marrying to stop 'sleeping around' comes true after three months

Entertainment of Friday, 19 August 2022

Back in May 2022, actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye, stated that her goal in life was to find a good man, marry him and stop sleeping around.



Tracey in an interview with Abeiku Santana on UTV's 'Atuu' show explained that she has lived a good life and made a fortune from her several businesses adding that it was time to settle down and raise a family.



“I have achieved a lot. My Dream now is to marry and stop sleeping around,” she said.



The mother of two, three months after her public declaration tied the knot on July 29, 2022 with Germany-based Ghanaian actor, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, a man she kept secret over the years.



The wedding dubbed #Francey22 topped trends on social media and also made headlines.



Tracey Boakye's union with Frank was followed by their honeymoon in the United Arab Emirates, where there have both been sharing visuals from their fun and intimate moments.



Also, the actress in an earlier post disclosed that Frank is the father of her 2-year-old daughter, Nana Akua Nhyira.



