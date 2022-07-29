Tracey Boakye nails her wedding outfits

Entertainment of Friday, 29 July 2022

On Tracey Boakye's wedding day, her soul matched her dress. In plain words, she understood the assignment and walked down the aisle as a radiant and happy bride.



On July 28, Kumawood actress and movie producer, Tracey, commenced her happily ever after journey with her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, a Ghanaian actor based in Germany.



A host of well-wishers, including critics, longed to see the design of the bride's traditional kente gown and white wedding dress just because she has been occasionally called out by Ghana's fashion police for her 'poor fashion sense'.



The bride on Thursday proved naysayers wrong when her stylist and glam team pulled out a surprise by styling her to perfection. There was no stone left unturned.



Tracey Boakye, now Mrs Tracey Badu Ntiamoah, looked her very best on her big day. Right from her blue bridal robe to her emerald green beaded kente gown, and finally, her white crystal detailed pencil-shaped gown.



Check out Tracey's looks below:





























