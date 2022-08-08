Tracey Boakye mounted a billboard; I didn’t even share flyers – Xandy Kamel talks wedding

Entertainment of Monday, 8 August 2022

Divorcee, Xandy Kamel has hailed Tracey Boakye and Frank Badu Ntiamoah for organizing a glamorous wedding ceremony and climaxing the star-dubbed event with a ‘Thank You’ billboard.



After the July 28, 2022, event, the actress on Saturday, August 6 published a photo of their billboard on a highway on her official Instagram page. She stated that the structure was to appreciate the support and love Ghanaians showed her during her special moment.



Xandy Kamel, a friend of Tracey Boakye who could not make it to the wedding assessed in an interview with Zionfelix that the wedding was a huge success.



According to her, there has been a display of opulence and she is excited about the development, drawing a comparison between her marriage and Tracey’s.



“It was nice. It was awesome and I’m so happy for Tracey. Marriage is such that when you get the right person, it’s sweet. Honestly, from the deepest part of me, I’m happy for her. She’s trending after the wedding. #Francey! There’s even a billboard. I did not even do flyers,” Xandy whose marriage with sports presenter Kaninja collapsed after less than two years said.



“She’s done well. And you could see that the husband is a gentleman and Tracey is superb. What a house! The marriage will be sweet,” the actress added while advising the couple to avoid friends in order to save her marriage.



Xandy Kamel and Kaninja got married in May 2020 but separated amidst several allegations. Aside from trumpeting that she was sex-starved, Xandy said she was the main financier of her wedding with Kaninja but he joined others to body-shame her.



Due to her experience, Xandy has vowed to never remarry but wishes Tracey and Frank Badu well.





