Tracey Boakye is blessed to have such a beautiful house - Popular Kumawood actress

Sunday, 20 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye threw a plush birthday party for her one-year-old daughter, Nhyira, last weekend.



Nhyira turned one on May 1, 2021, but due to the ban on noise-making, Tracey postponed the star-studded party to June 13.



Bernice Asare who was present at the party told ZionFelix in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb, commended her colleague actress for owning such a plush house.



"This is my first time coming here. The place is very beautiful. Tracey is blessed, in fact, God has blessed her. I asked her, why she has not been posting pictures about the place. This place is very beautiful, she is blessed," she said in the interview.



Tracey reportedly moved out from her controversial East Legon house to a new place at Ashaley Botwe in March 2021.



Take a glance at Tracey's house:







