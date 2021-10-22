Tracey Boakye has the power of a royal lineage – Quotation Master

Entertainment of Friday, 22 October 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Ghanaian controversial speaker Kwaku Peprah, popularly known as Quotation Master, has advised Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye against her numerous controversies on social media.



According to him, the actress has the backing of the power of her royal linage and they are unhappy about all she keeps doing on social media.



“Personally I do not know her and I am not trying to scare her but I am only delivering the message given to me by the spirits in her house and what the spirits I work with have communicated to me” he said.



Talking to Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9 FM’s NsemPii he said, “I do not even know her, I do not care about her and I do not have her time. I am only saying what I have been sent to say and it will be to her own benefit if she takes this advise. If she has ears she should listen because it is for her own good”.



Quotation master expressed that the spirits asked him to her that, due to the powers backing her, she should immediately stop the unnecessary fights and arguments she involves herself in on social media.



He revealed that she probably did not know about this but, “Now she does so if anyone tries to find her trouble, calls her out or insults her on social media she should just ignore and not respond to the person but rather quietly observe how useless the person’s life will be in a few days because these powers are fighting for her”.



Quotation master however added that, if she refuses to take this piece of advise and chooses to handle things her own way, she should consider that day the end of her career and the beginning of her downfall.