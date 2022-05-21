Tracey Boakye graces 2022 Cannes Film Festival

Entertainment of Saturday, 21 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tracey Boakye makes it to Cannes Film Festival



Popular actress flaunts Cannes Film Festival accreditation



Fred Nuamah and Kofas spotted in France



Actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye has graced the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in France with style and a 'loud' announcement on social media.



This year's festival commenced on May 17 and is expected to come to a close on May 28. The Festival de Cannes is reserved to film industry professionals where participants must be granted accreditation to participate.



Access to the screenings is by Marché badge or by a ticket issued by the Marché Screenings service with tickets selling at $14,995.



In photos sighted by GhanaWeb on Instagram, Tracey, a first-time participant was adorned in a high slit ball gown designed by Elle Avril.



The 'East Legon landlady' flaunted her official badge in a 23-seconds video to confirm her 'big girl' levels. The move has attracted several reactions from followers on Instagram.



Members of the 'Mafia Gang', Afia Schwarzenegger and Diamond Appiah have congratulated her for her latest feat at the international movie festival.



Afia who has been hyping her friend in reaction to one of her posts wrote: "That’s what’s up."



In an earlier update, Tracey was captured in the company of Filmmakers, Kofi Asamoah and Fred Nuamah.



Check out some photos of Tracey below:



