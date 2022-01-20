Tracey Boakye gifts woman GH¢1000 to start business

Entertainment of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has gifted a woman she met randomly an amount of GH¢1000 to start her won business.



According to the lady who encountered Tracey Boakye, when she saw the initials TB on her Lexus car, she knew it was indeed Tracey coming and begged to be established in a business.



This was shared by blogger, GH Hyper in a post that was shared on Instagram.



“I am so pleased to meet you today. I want you to help me work. I saw your car, when I saw TB, I knew this was Tracey coming,” the woman said.



On January 17, the actress celebrated her 31st birthday tagging herself as one of the wealthiest women in the Ghanaian movie industry when she displayed a wide range of designer items.



Tracey could not hide her excitement when she walked into her home to see friends and one of her all-time favourite musician Akwaboah Jnr.



A surprised Tracey Boakye questioned how on earth her friends managed to sneak into her mansion and set up a party without her noticing.



Present at the surprise birthday party were Diamond Appiah, Xandy Kamel, Christiana Awuni, Prophet Eric Boahen, among others.



