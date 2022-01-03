Tracey Boakye flies her kids and nanny to Amsterdam in business class

Entertainment of Monday, 3 January 2022

Source: zionfelix.net

Actress cum entrepreneur, Tracey Boakye, is living the big life as she has been spotted flying her entire family and her nanny to Amsterdam for holidays on business class tickets.



A Business ticket is basically a ticket that gets you our highest level of service on a flight and it normally costs a lot of cash.



But from all indications, the cash bit of it does not appear to be the headache of the one and only ‘East Legon Landlady’, Tracey Boakye who decided to blow the cash away and give his family the comfort they deserve as they embarked on this trip.



From the video that was shared online, Tracey and her two kids plus their nanny were seen chilling in their seats on the flight as they got the president treatment that comes with the Business class tickets.



