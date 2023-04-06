Tracey Boakye flaunts her newborn baby’s American passport online

Entertainment of Thursday, 6 April 2023

Actress cum businesswoman, Tracey Boakye, has announced her new baby’s American citizenship online.



About a month ago on March 5th, 2023, Tracey Boakye, gave birth to a baby boy in the United States, which saw an outpour of congratulations from friends, colleagues, and fans.



However, in a latest development, Tracey Boakye has taken to Instagram to share a snapshot of her baby’s American passport.



She shared the photo and tagged his Instagram handle, ‘Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah’, which currently has almost 30,000 followers.



Excited fans have since been reposting the picture of the passport and the baby on their instastories.



Tracey’s newborn baby is her second son and third child.



What the US government says about Citizenship by birth



The 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution guarantees citizenship at birth to almost all individuals born in the United States or in U.S. jurisdictions.



Also, a child born to two U.S. citizen parents abroad automatically acquires citizenship at birth, so long as either parent had a residence in the United States or its possessions sometime before the child's birth. There is no specific length of physical presence required.



