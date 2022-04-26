Tracey Boakye details what the interior of her brand-new Lexus looks like

Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Tracey Boakye is on a flaunting spree again, and this time around, she has fed social media with a proper view of her ‘much talked about’ 2021 Lexus.



Earlier in January 2022, the Kumawood actress in a bid to prove that she was the proud owner of the plush Lexus after ‘social media detectives’ who had doubts went the extra mile to investigate who the real owner was, posted the car documents on social media.



This was after she flaunted the luxury vehicle on her birthday on January 17, 2022, a development, which drew several reactions from social media.



Since that particular incident, Tracey seizes every opportunity to prove ownership of the said vehicle the least chance she gets.



Fans have only had the opportunity to spot the exterior parts of the vehicle including its controversial ‘TB 22-22’ number plate.



But in a new twist, the actress has shared pictures of the vehicle’s interior components.



She posted the said pictures with a caption;



“Big girls and Boss Ladys DON’T TALK MUCH. We only show actions. Money Making Monday. Let’s go.”



