Tracey Boakye brags about wealth, husband on honeymoon amidst mansion seizure brouhaha

On August 17, 2022, Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Bady Ntiamoah, announced on social media that they were jetting off to their honeymoon destination while rumours circulated that her ‘sponsor’ was taking back her East Legon mansion.



In a new video she shared from her honeymoon destination on Instagram, the mother of two and her husband have been captured sitting in a pool while having breakfast in swimsuits.



Accompanying her post was a caption that bragged about her wealth, husband, children and so many other things.



“Young, Rich and Smart. When God blesses you with everything; beautiful kids, good health, God-fearing husband @badufrank, Money, Houses, Cars, natural body, handsome husband, etc…at 31years, this is how you live your life. Ma,” she stated on August 9, 2022.



A few days ago, it was rumoured that Tracey Boakye's alleged male sponsor was seizing her famous Estate Legon mansion following her marriage to Frank Badu Ntiamoah.



The actress subsequently took to her Instagram stories to make some comments which many have said was a reaction to the rumours.



According to Tracey, she is the rightful owner of the property which she has finally decided to sell off.



The popular actress and movie producer in the post sighted by GhanaWeb on August 17 said: "I am the CEO of K and A properties, I buy, build and sell properties. If a client is interested in any of my properties, including the one I'm staying in now, I will move out and sell it."



Tracey Boakye and Frank Badu Ntiamoah tied the knot on July 28, 2022 in Kumasi.





