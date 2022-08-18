Tracey Boakye and husband going stronger than ever on their honeymoon

Entertainment of Thursday, 18 August 2022

One of the things Tracey Boakye is good at is flaunting her good times on social media either with the aim of updating her followers, for the purposes of documentation or to rub such moments in the faces of detractors.



The actress and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah have been updating the general public on the romantic honeymoon experience in the United Arab Emirates. From the public display of affection in the airplane to the meals they consume, it has indeed been a blissful journey for the newlyweds.



After posting the moment they shared in the aeroplane on their social media pages, Tracey shared a video that captured the lovey-dovey couple planting kisses on each other while Gyakie's love song 'Something' played in the background.



Stating that she was not ready for any disturbances, Tracey captioned her post: "At this point, No phone calls, no messages, to my workers, I said no messages and calls!"



The two are on a mission to serve 'couple goals' and also send naysayers into a state of mourning as they have proven that their love story has no end.



Amidst the brouhaha this week that the popular movie producer had lost her East Legon Mansion, she released a statement on Wednesday to debunk the rumours.



According to her, the famous mansion which she has bragged about over the years has been rented to one of her clients adding that she is the rightful owner of the property.



In a clap back at blogs and social media users who alleged that her East Legon had been seized by her male sponsor, she published a WhatsApp chart that confirmed payment of $3,000 for her house.



"At the moment. I'm still receiving rent. Same time, I'm chopping my husband," she announced in her Instagram Stories on August 17.



A few hours later, she posted a video detailing the fun moments with her husband, Frank.



