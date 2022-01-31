Tracey Boakye addresses ‘stolen’ Kim Kardashian concept claims

Entertainment of Monday, 31 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Kumawood actress, Tracey Boakye has finally admitted to copying a photoshoot concept originated by American socialite, Kim Kardashian.



Earlier, Tracey was accused of adopting Kim Kardashian’s style for her 31st birthday photoshoot.



The ‘most talked about’ photoshoot was characterized by the display of high-end designer brands such as Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Channel among others whiles Tracy posed by her brand new 4X4 Lexus in the middle.



Not long after, social media detectives dug out an exact concept which according to them was invented by Kim.



But Tracey has addressed such rumours.



The Kumawood actress while stating that she is a huge fan of the 'Kardashian princess' said she has had the concept on her phone for over six months.



Tracey added that she purposely went shopping in France just to purchase some designer brands in her quest to achieve that same look.



“Comparing me to Kim Kardashian is a blessing. Whatever that was in my box was bought and paid for. Just look at the amount I spent in France. Kim’s look was real and so was mine. Kim didn’t even flaunt a customized number plate but I did. So I’m the first to do that. Kim’s concept has been on my phone for six months. I deliberately went shopping in France purposely for it. I won’t sit here and say I didn’t copy it. I did and if someone does something nice, copying it is allowed. Don’t use the word copy for me. I was rather inspired. I was touched by it that’s why I did it,” She told Zionfelix.



Tracey, however, asked critics not to bother about her flashy lifestyle as she only flaunts 2% of it on social media.



Watch the video below from 12 minutes onwards



