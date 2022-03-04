Toxicity level on social media dangerous – Stonebwoy laments

Entertainment of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Dancehall artist, Livingstone Etse Satekla known on stage as Stonebwoy, has advised social media users to be mindful of mental health problems the platforms have tendencies to induce in their lives.



Stonebwoy’s comment seems to address the issue of the youth’s constant use of the media platforms and their desire to keep up with peers or outdo them in various aspects and forms irrespective of their backgrounds on one hand, and on the other use it as a means to among other things pick on others.



Citing twitter as the most harmful platform, he said users must exercise some restraints because the reality is different from what is being portrayed virtually on the platform.



He posted the said message on his Twitter page.



It said, “The toxic level on social media esp. Twitter is Actually very dangerous To Your mental Health.



“Be wise, there’s real life going on out there take that one more serious…”



His tweet generated many reactions and his followers believed his tweet was relevant and timely.



@kwesiriley_ reploto replied to his tweet saying, “I av notice that my music GAD don’t normally tweet always, but when he decided to tweet,u must learn something from his post, what he said is really the main Ballyhoo on social Media most especially twitter.



God bless you sir, God will help us all, most especially we the fans.”



“Couldn’t have said anything better. Alot of toxicity and negativity thrives on social media because of the sensationalism it comes with.” was also a reply to his tweet by @WESTHI



@alsauegad also came through with “Abwoy to da wiase!!! Sensible tweet everytime.”



Stonebwoy’s tweet about toxic levels on social media came in less than 24 hours when Albert journalist, a blogger who is noted for cyber bullying made an unhealthy remarks about a couple, body shaming the woman after his husband posted a picture of them together.



The cyber bully is noted for making celebrities especially females his prey.



Female Celebrities such as Lydia Forson, Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihire and many others have been victims of his unwholesome comments on social media most especially on Twitter.



