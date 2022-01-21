Tourism ministry to invest $20m to improve tourism, arts

Entertainment of Friday, 21 January 2022

The Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr Mohammed Awal has disclosed that the industry will invest over $20 million to improve tourism and arts attractions.



To this end, Dr Awal said the Ejisu Museum, Yaa Asantewaa’s tomb, Lake Bosomtwe and some six handicraft centres in the Ashanti Region will be improved so that 250,000 jobs could be generated annually and also contribute to the nations GDP.



Dr Awal said this when he paid a courtesy call on Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.



He said the pandemic has affected the number of tourists coming in, therefore, the ministry is seeking the Asantehene’s support to shift focus on domestic tourism where Ghanaians will be encouraged to travel across the country.



The Asantehene noted that the tourism industry could generate income more than Cocoa if managed well, therefore, the high cost of hotels should be resolved to attract visitors in the country.



Otumfuo also encouraged art and tourism lessons for commercial drivers who make first contact with visitors for further advancement in the sector.