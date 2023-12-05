Tourism minister urges investment to boost Africa's international appeal

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 December 2023

The Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal has called for increased investment in Africa's attractions to enhance the continent's share of international tourism.



Speaking at the Ghana Tourism Investment Summit 2023 held at the Labadi Beach Hotel on Tuesday, December 5, Dr. Awal expressed concern that Africa, despite its wealth of heritage and attractions, was not receiving its fair share of international tourists. He revealed that, in 2019, out of 1.4 billion global tourists, Africa welcomed only 68 million, and the numbers further declined to 45 million in the subsequent year.



“Africa is not getting the commensurate international tourism allowance, mainly because we've not invested much in our attractions," he said.



“Just before COVID-19 in 2019, 1.4 billion people were international tourists. Africa got only 68 million of that. Just last year, 917,000,000 people toured the world as tourists. Africa has just 45 million," the government appointee added.



The minister emphasized the crucial role of investment, stating that between 2017 and 2022, a total of 192 billion dollars was spent globally on tourism infrastructure. Regrettably, Africa's share amounted to only 8.6 billion, signaling a significant gap in the continent's appeal to tourists.



Highlighting the untapped potential of Africa's attractions, including its rich culture, ecotourism, and natural wonders, Dr. Awal stressed the need for immediate action. He asserted that the seminar summit served as a vital platform to address this issue and illuminate the world on Africa's tourism potential.



“In terms of investment between 2017 and 2022, 192,000,000,000 was spent on tourism infrastructure. Africa got 8.6 billion of that. All because we've not invested much in our attractions.



"We have good heritage forts and castles, rich culture, ecotourism, and nature tourism. But we have not invested much in it. That's why this seminar summit is very important," said Dr. Awal.



Quoting insights from the World Tourism and Travel Council, the minister underscored the economic significance of tourism, with the sector expected to grow at 5.7% over the next decade, surpassing the global GDP growth rate of 3.7%. He stressed that investing in attractions was pivotal for Africa to seize this growth opportunity.



“We need to shine on African tourist attractions and show that Africa is much more attractive than we see. According to the World Tourism and Travel Council, while the global GDP is going to grow about 3.7% for the next ten years, tourism will grow about 5.7%. That's very important for us. Therefore, we need to invest in attractions,” he said.



