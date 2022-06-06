Tourism can fetch Ghana billions of cedis than gold, cocoa - Kennedy Agyapong

Entertainment of Monday, 6 June 2022

Ghanaian politician and member of the New Patriotic Party, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has revealed that he will invest in the country's tourism sector to generate billions of cedis should he ever become president.



He strongly believes that tourism can fetch this West African state more revenue than cocoa, its leading agricultural export.



Mr Ohene Agyapong in an interview with Dentaa Amoateng listed the billions of cedis the "Year of Return' fetched the nation and how more can be done to make Ghana a favourite destination on the African continent.



"If I ever become president, I will use tourism as a catalyst for Ghana's development. I have watched closely and carefully, all successive governments with the exception of Nana (Akufo-Addo) who has done well with the 'Year of Return' but has not done anything with tourism because that is not where he has to start from.



"Let me give you the tourist sites that can give us more money than gold, cocoa because the number of people that came to the 'Year of Return', the monies that they spent was over billions within this 7 to 8 days that they were here," said the MP.



Reacting to the snippet of the interview, singer and CEO of Black Avenue Muzik, D-Black congratulated his 'great vision' but wonder how Ken's dream was going to be executed should he be given the mandate.



"The points are incredibly solid !! Will They be implemented? Now that’s the question," he commented under the video shared by blogger, Nkonkonsa on June 6.



