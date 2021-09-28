Tourism Ministry, GTA organise hiking challenge on Afadjato

Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), last Sunday morning, organized a hiking challenge on Afadjato to mark this year’s World Tourism Day in Ghana.



The challenge, which saw more than 200 participants, including Miss Tourism Beauty Queens, Volta Tertiary Queens Contestants, some directors from the Ministry and GTA, started at about 10am and ended around 11am.



The hiking challenge is the first of its kind to be organised by the Ministry and the GTA.



This year’s national celebration of the World Tourism Day event is taking place in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region.



The celebration is on the theme: “Tourism for Inclusive Growth.”



Afadjato is the highest mountain in West Africa—885 meters.



The Director-General of Finance and Operations at GTA, Mr. Ekow Samson, encouraged all Ghanaians to take interest in the hiking challenge, particularly people around the Afadjato enclave.



For him, taking part in the hiking challenge will not only improve one’s health but will enable the participant to have fun and experience the beauty of nature.



He said GTA the Ministry will make the Afadjato hiking an annual event, starting next year.