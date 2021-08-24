Tourism Authority's Accra city tour coach begins operation

Entertainment of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Source: GNA

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) is collaborating with the Tour Operators Union of Ghana (TOUGHA) to package City Tours using the Double Decker City Tour Coaches.



The tour will begin every day from the Accra Tourist Information Centre (ATIC) through the approved routes and back.



In a statement issued to the Ghana News Agency, on Monday, in Accra, it said the Double Decker Coach, popularly known as Aunty Dede, which was out-doored during the launch of the Domestic and Regional Tourism Campaign to promote domestic tourism, would be opened to the public from Monday to Sunday at 0900 hours to 1100 hours and 1300 hours to 1500 hours.



The rate for the tours include GH¢60.00 for adults, GH¢30.00 for Senior High School and Tertiary students, GH¢20.00 for Basic students and GH¢3,000.00 for hiring for every two hours on the approved routes.



The release said “this was part of the numerous initiatives such as See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana, Feel Ghana, Stay home know Ghana, Ghana Gurus E-Learning platform, Stay Home Discover Ghana and Travel, See, Snap and Win Campaigns that had been put together by the GTA to promote domestic tourism, through culture and creative arts.”



"A promotional tour was organised with media practitioners and other tourism stakeholders to map out routes for the bus, create awareness and encourage Ghanaian to #ExperienceGhana and #ShareGhana."



It said the Accra City Tour would expose both Ghanaians and Internationals to historical and cultural sites as well as iconic structures and places within the Metropolis, and subsequently extended to the regional capitals of the country accordingly.