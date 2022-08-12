Touching stories of CCF beneficiaries and their gratitude

Tabloid News of Friday, 12 August 2022

Source: crimecheckghana.org

Through its programmes, Charity, Health Check, and Educational Support Series, Crime Check Foundation (CCF) has touched many lives through its philanthropic drive.



CCF has gone to the aid of many struggling individuals to enable them to get the best of healthcare and education. It has also helped establish businesses for many unemployed individuals.



The Foundation has been able to achieve this feat through the contribution of donors, at home and abroad.



CCF has not relented in offering humanitarian services to the underprivileged in society as some twelve individuals and families have recently received support.



This was through the contribution of some donors including, US-based Janet Arku, and Kingsley Osei Poku as well as Canada-based group donor, Ghanaian Women Aglow to enable the beneficiaries to get medical care, pay school fees, and support their businesses.



The other donors, US-based Maa Gifty, and Patrick Ofori, Germany-based Jennifer Oppong, Sarah Oppong in Ghana, and a couple who want to be known as Kwame and Ama based in the US also contributed to the life-changing stories of the beneficiaries.



Their support saved six siblings who have lost both parents and depended on their unemployed uncle, Ernest Owusu for their school fees, food, and clothes.



“My nephews’ parents lost their lives to sicknesses. My sister’s husband died first. I paid for their hospital bills when they were battling for their lives. The responsibilities of the children are now my burden,” Mr. Owusu said.



Crime Check Foundation gave the children clothes, food items and supported their uncle with Two Thousand Four Hundred Ghana cedis for the children’s upkeep.



Apart from the orphaned children, the eleven other beneficiaries received varied amounts of money up to Two Thousand Ghana cedis.



This has helped boost businesses of struggling parents and saved widows from starving to death, while breast cancer patients got medical treatment.



The Foundation is appealing to the general public to contribute to its programmes to reach out to many other struggling people, especially in this time of economic hardship.



Kindly contact 0242074276 via call or WhatsApp to make a donation.



Watch the video below:



