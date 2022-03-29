‘Touch It’ is dancehall, those saying otherwise are ignorant fanatics – 3Music CEO

Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

KiDi’s 'Touch It' from the Golden Boy album has been in the news after winning this year’s 3Music Awards Reggae/Dancehall song of the Year. CEO of 3MUSIC Awards, Sadiq Abdulai Abu, says anyone who feels differently about the category of the song acts on devotion to their idols who lost out.



This compelling conversation happened with Berla Mundi on TV3 NewDay as they discussed the aftermath of the award show. Sadiq revealed that the scheme employs technical expertise to help correctly assign the various submissions.



Using, Fameye’s praise as a reference, Sadiq explained, “We spent two days in Akosombo arguing why Fameya’s Praise should be in the Highlife Song of the Year…We argued and argued before calling for external support. Mark Okuraku Mantey is a friend. So we reached out to him. We called Rex Omar. I think we called Okyeamen Kwame at a certain point in time. We called a couple of people. And then unanimously, per the elements of it and people that really understand, we understood that it had to go to the Afropop/Afrobeats song category.



“And so there’s a lot… We were looking at the elements because if you do not know these things, you will just say things that you do not know. Anybody saying Touch It is not Dancehall is clueless about the genres. Listen to the element. Unless you don’t know.”



Sadiq also attributed the noise to radical fans of other artists who lost the coveted prize. “But I understand. There is a lot of extreme ignorant fanaticism happening, particularly on social media. Also, they are followers of certain talents. And so when they lose out on it without really understanding and knowing, they just jump in and then make very ignorant comments,” he concluded.