Tornado spills more secrets about Afia Schwarzenegger

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tonardo and Afia Schwarzenegger’s fight escalates



Tonardo chides Afia Schwarzenegger again



Afia Schwarzenegger fights Mzbel and Tornado on social media



In what appears to be a battle of words on social media, Nana Tonardo, has once again launched a scathing attack on her former best friend, Afia Schwarzenegger.



Earlier, Tonardo descended heavily on the popular comedienne for stating that she passionately hates Mzbel during an interview with Zionfelix.



Following Tonardo’s outbursts, Afia Schwarzenegger in response, took to social media to mock and rain insults at him.



But in a new twist to their feud, Nana Tonardo has angrily stormed social media to warn Afia against claiming that she was the one who opted out of their friendship.



Tonardo, whiles highlighting how their feud started also raised some wild allegations against Afia Schwarzenegger.



“Stop telling Ghanaians that it was your decision not to ever roll with me again. Stop with the lies. Tell them that I was the one who did. You paid your way through an award scheme and travelled to the states for it. That was when you met me and apologized to me for everything. I met you and kept you company and through that you met my friend, Johnny, slept with him that same day and stole his watch. You told Johnny I was gay and schemed to separate him from me. That was when I ended our friendship.



You claim I am gay but you have never seen me with a man before. If you had any evidence that I was gay, you would have brought it out long ago. You have been sleeping with women. If you’ve got any advice, reserve it for your son James. He is gay. He is gay and you know it. If you haven’t told Ghanaians, I’ll be the first to break the news. Your son is gay and people are aware.’ Tonardo alleged in a video shared on his Instagram page.



Watch the video below:



