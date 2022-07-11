Tornado descends on McBrown, United Showbiz pundits for putting Afia Schwarzenegger on

Entertainment of Monday, 11 July 2022
Ghanaian socialite and actor, Nana Tornado has rained insults on the host, production team, as well as some pundits of popular entertainment talk show, United Showbiz for hosting and discussing Afia Schwarzenegger on the show.
On Saturday, July 9, the United Showbiz show produced a programme centred on Afia Schwarzenegger and her embattled relationship with the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi. Afia Schwarzenegger was given the opportunity to tell her side of the story.
It is against this backdrop that Nana Tornado has described the entire production team and some of the guests on the show as ‘foolish’.
According to him, he does not understand the essence of hosting an entire show to talk about Afia Schwarzenegger and her relationship with others when all the parties involved are not present to mount their defense.
“Everyone who was on the United Showbiz show is a fool. Everyone except Kwame A-Plus. I don’t know why and I don’t understand the essence why Fada Dickson would invite Afia Schwarzenegger to talk about her relationship with Chairman Wontumi,” Nana Tornado explained in a viral social media video.
While describing the host, Nana Ama McBrown as a hypocrite, Tornado mentioned that pundits Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo and Michael Ola are exempted from his tantrums because they are wise and analytical.
Nana Tornado sarcastically crowned Afia Schwarzenegger the biggest celebrity in Ghana.
“After what happened on the United Showbiz today, I have come to realize that, Afia Schwarzenegger is the biggest celebrity in Ghana. Asibolanga, the whole Ghana, you are the biggest celebrity and this is your award.”
