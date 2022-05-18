Top photographer's intimate session with model causes a stir

Entertainment of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Photographer captured smearing oil on model



Social media users pray to be photographers



TwinsDntBeg out with 'hot' video



Ghanaian twin photographers have once again taken followers through the process of prepping the skin of models for commercial shoots.



Indeed, creating a perfect picture comes with work!



The duo, Emmanuel and Samuel Appiah Gyan of TwinsDntBeg, have been the envy of some men who wish they could also be in the position to 'feel' and smear oils on the skin of the top models they have worked with.



According to social media users, photographers have one of the best jobs due to the access granted to them when it comes to preparing the skin of their clients for that perfect photoshoot.



On Wednesday, May 18, one of the photographers was captured on location with DSG model Lyza Appiah, who had her body smeared with oil by the gentleman who seemed focused on the act.



The photographer ensured that the body oil was rubbed on her legs, butts, and neckline.



Reacting to the post, Instagram followers posited that he was 'enjoying' his work and wish they could be in the same position. Others even offered to work with the team for free due to the supposed benefit.



An Instagram handler @abokiwangh had this to say: "This job di33 I go learn some p33. U fit touch or rub everywhere."



Another handler @asante.browny added: "This photographer is enjoying himself paaan ooh."



A third @1gab.kid's comment read: "Masa please I want to work with u guys can bring my application + CV. I love dix work paaa."





