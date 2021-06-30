Top musicians and movie stars who have condemned Ejura shooting

Entertainment of Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Following the murder of social media activist Ibrahim Muhammed, popularly known as ‘Kaaka,’ Ghanaian celebrities have added their voices to the condemnation of the shooting and killing of two protesters in Ejura.



Kaaka, 45, a resident of Dagombaline at Ejura, was ambushed in front of his house when he was returning home on his motorbike at about 1:30 pm on Saturday, 27 June 2021.



He was rushed to the Ejura Government Hospital but was later referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where he died while on admission on Sunday, 28 June 2021.



Subsequently, the Ashanti regional police command arrested two suspects in connection with his murder.



The police later announced that it has commenced investigations into the matter.



Musicians Shatta Wale, Edem, Medikal, D-Black, Trigmatic Wanlov, Kwesi Arthur; actors Yvonne Nelson, Efia Odo, Lydia Forson, Prince David Osei, and comedian DKB are some celebrities who have openly condemned the shooting incident.



In a series of tweets, Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah, suggested that Ghanaians desist from championing the #FixTheCountry movement on social media and actually, take real serious action.



Edem, in response to one of Shatta Wale’s tweets, noted how unsafe the country has become.



Award-winning rapper, Medikal created the impression that it is ironic for Ghana to have been ranked the most peaceful country in Africa when indiscriminate shootings and killings were happening.



D-Black simply tweeted: “Ghana weeps.”



Musician Trigmatic sent condolences to the bereaved families in the Ejura shooting incident whiles pleading for justice to be served.



Controversial musician and member of the FOKN Bois, Wanlov jabbed public figures who were quick to solidarise with Nigerians when the campaign against police brutality, #EndSARS, was ongoing but have been silent about current happenings in Ejura.



Young hiplife musician, Kwesi Arthur, consoled the bereaved families.



Outspoken actresses Yvonne Nelson and Lydia Forson expressed disappointment in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo under whose watch the unfortunate incidents are happening.



Another actress Efia Odo, who has been very vocal in the #FixTheCountry movement, spoke about how Ghanaians, especially those in leadership positions and celebrities are quick to condemn happenings around the world but have suddenly become silent about the current happenings in Ejura.



Actor, Prince David Osei condemned the shooting incident as well.



Comedian DKB indicated that Ghana’s situation keeps growing worse. According to him, if the campaigns and agitations are not yielding the desired result, Ghanaians should stop the campaigns.



Rather, he asked Ghanaians to help him champion the #ThisGOVTisthebest as a sarcastic way of pointing out the Akufo-Addo-led government’s failure.