Top gospel musicians surprise Diana Hamilton for emerging VGMA Artiste of the Year

Entertainment of Sunday, 11 July 2021

Source: sammykaymedia.com

Multiple award winning gospel artiste and reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year, Diana Hamilton, got extremely shocked and surprised by her fellow gospel musicians and “Gospel 360 Africa” on Saturday, July 10, at a location in Accra.



The gospel musicians present expressed their delight and excitement and also congratulated Diana Hamilton for her victories at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



The group appreciated the blessings of God on Diana’s life and congratulated her for the honour she had brought to the gospel fraternity.



Diana Hamilton, who was surprised by the love and honour given to her by her colleague gospel musicians, expressed profound gratitude and appreciation to God for her life and thanked the group for the gifts presented to her.



Short of words for the first time, she summed her appreciation and gratitude by stating that God is the rewarder of those who diligently seek him.



Watch the video below:



