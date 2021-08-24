Top gospel minstrels enlist for Women In Worship 2021

Entertainment of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Source: Women In Worship

The Grace Experience edition of Women in Worship has been successfully launched by Genet Services.



The launch activity aired live on various media platforms with an insightful documentary narrating the birth, challenges, the CSR campaign of the event, and the success story of the prestigious event since its an institution in 2017, also announced Nigerians very own and label mates Mercy Chinwo & Judikay, VGMA artist of the year Diana Hamilton, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Florence Obinim, Celestine Donkor and Obaapa Christy as artistes poised to grace the Grace Experience Edition of Women In Worship.



Building the momentum for the main worship night slated for September 19th, 2021, the event promises to be a sight to behold filled with God's Grace.



This year's event returns to UPSA auditorium, Legon - Madina, with Fortune Rice as its main sponsors with support by Onga, Fanmilk, Frytol, Awake Purified Drinking Water, Nasco Electronics, ATL fabrics, Beta Malt, Unilever, Ophelia Crossland, Abs Luxeline, Velma Millinery Accessories, and Ekownaad Entertainment.



Gates open at 4 pm and tickets are selling at 70 ghc single, 120 ghc double and one can call 0248810396 for VIP and family package reservations.



For more information follow Women In Worship on Facebook & Instagram.