Top Ghanaian actors, actresses to break into Nigeria cinemas with Ogbozo screening

Ogbozo (The Taboo Kingdom), the first-ever Ghanaian epic film shot in 2020 will screen in twenty-four locations across Nigeria on Friday, April 15 (Easter Friday).



The record-breaking movie which was shot in Ghana’s Volta Region and the United States of America (USA) features award-winning actors and actresses.



The cast which was strategically picked have built a reputation for themselves across the continent. They possess a wealth of experience working in the film industry in both Nigeria and Ghana.



The list includes: Ama K Abebrese, Peter Ritchie, Roselyn Ngissah, Bismark Nii Odoi (Bismark De joke), Don Kingsley Yamoah and Nana Yaa Agyare. The others are Ben Affat, Andrew Nii Adote, Florence Agie and Sena Larvion.



This will be the first time a movie from a Nigerian director will feature more than 10 non-Nigerian casts.



Patrons can watch the Ogbozo at the locations below at Silverbird Uyo, Silverbird Galleria Lagos, Vicolad Lagos, Exodus Benue, Annabel Lagos, Citadel Uromi Edo, Pepperoni PHC, Wondercity Auchi, McCrystal Sango, McCrystal Ijebu, Mcrystal Auchi and OOPL Abeokuta.



The others are G2G Osun, Timsed Osun, Magnificent Lagos, Nostalgia cinemas, Vinmilan Cinemas Owerri, Ace cinemas Oyo, Ace Cinemas Bodija, and Heritage cinemas Lagos.



Ogbozo picked up three awards at the 2020 edition of the Ghana Movie Awards after 19 nominations.



It is written and directed by Destiny Austin Omon.





Watch the trailer below:



