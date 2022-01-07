Top 10 exquisite kente gowns that ruled 2021

Fashion of Friday, 7 January 2022

Source: braperucci.africa

2020 was no doubt a rough year. With COVID-19 postponing many weddings and other events, we are not surprised that 2021 brides came with fire and special style.



Despite the fact that the pandemic was still presenting difficulties and uncertainty, nothing could stop these brides from walking down the aisle in style.



This compilation features a host of talented and well-known designers as well as photographers. (Source photography, Jema photography, FocusandBlur, iMorris photography, Onua Francis photography, Kwakunickolarz photography, at_kixel)



The gowns stood out due to the exquisite design and beading, the intense thought that went into matching the kente colors with the skin tones of the muses, and definitely the wow factor it gave upon first sight.



We present to you, the traditional kente gowns that really showed us the real definition of a luxury wedding.







































