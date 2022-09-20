Took a break to grow my craft - Quesi Ghana

Entertainment of Tuesday, 20 September 2022

Source: Kofi Duah, Contributor

Although he has been around for quite well and collaborated with musicians like Kofi Kinaata, Sarkodie, and Guru, Hiplife artiste Ebenezer Quesi Tandoh known by the stage name Quesi Ghana says he took time off the music scene to grow his brand.



“I didn’t want to do what everybody else was doing. How would I be different from my peers if I am also doing the same rap thing? I needed to stand out, and in doing so, I had to take a long break and figure out what I really wanted. Now I am able to perform greatly with a live band, both a singer and rapper,” he told Graphic Showbiz recently.



He explained that he is able to perform at different events for more than an hour with a live band now because he has been consistent with his rehearsals.



Away from that, Quesi Ghana is out with his latest song, ‘Struggles’ produced by Jakebeatz. Struggles talks for the less privileged who go through all the hardships and difficulties because of bad leadership.



Released on Thursday, September 1, Quesi Ghana hopes that his newest single will shoot up his presence and relevance on the music scene when it becomes a hit.



Talking about his frustrations in the music industry, he said getting the right management and investment is a big challenge for most artistes.



“Many musicians go through hard times getting the proper management and investments to support their craft. Musicians from other African countries have such opportunities and are making it big time. I think it is about time the government invests in the music industry,” he said.



Quesi Ghana was a pioneer of the Westside legacy movement aimed at creating a support system for talents from the Western Region, especially in building audiences and developing their craft.



He told Graphic Showbiz that he was happy the movement has been successful in discovering and providing a platform for young talents from the Western region to grow.