Too many ladies sending me nudes despite 'my long queue' – KKD reveals

Entertainment of Saturday, 6 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwasi Kyei Darkwah alias KKD has revealed that he is the subject of harassment from ladies who continually send his naked pictures via his phone.



According to him, he has had to block one of his numbers because of the flood of photos that he receives from some of the women who are refusing to stay off.



“I had to block one of my numbers recently because I was getting too many ladies sending me their naked pictures,” he then said in Twi, “please the ladies doing that should please stop.”



The man known as His Royal Blackness said attempts to draw the attention of these ladies to a possible mistaken target of communication has shown that they knew he was the owner of the number.



“And sometimes I respond by saying that you have sent your photos to the wrong number and they say things like ‘Oh Mr. KKD, specially for you.’ I beg you, my queue is already long, I don’t need those. Medaase,” he stressed.



He was speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show earlier this week where he discussed a range of issues from music and its promotion through to his fashion taste and sense and matters relating to ladies and what they like.



