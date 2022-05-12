Tonto Dikeh’s special names for her sex partners causes a stir

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tontoh Dikeh saves contact of men according to their sexual performance



Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh has given fans a peep at how contacts of men she has once had sexual affairs with are saved on her phone.



Contacts of the ‘men in question’ were saved according to their sexual performance and prowess.



The outspoken actress took to her Instagram page on Thursday, May 12, to share some of the 'special names' saved on her contact list and fans couldn't believe their eyes.



Interesting descriptions such as Community Dick, Big dick (good times), Small prick (waste of time) among others, were saved as names of some men she has once slept with.



Reacting to the post, excited fans pleaded with Tonto to release the phone numbers of the men in particular, who had high ratings.



An Instagram follower @ada_firstdaughter wrote: "Abeg drop the phone number of the last slide haven't had one in a while."



Another @kingsleytresh expressed in one of Tonto Dikeh's alleged sexual partners. Her comment read: "Abeg I fit get the last slide number, Lemmi call him and greet him."



