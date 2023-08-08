Tonto Dikeh reacts amid reports of the collapse of her ex-husband's new marriage

Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Tonto Dikeh’s recent post appreciating God’s influence in her life has sparked outrage on social media, particularly in light of rumors about the breakdown of her ex-husband Churchill’s marriage to colleague Rosy Meurer.



Rosy Meurer and Churchill’s marriage has reportedly ended owing to alleged infidelity and domestic abuse.



The sensitive information has been kept off social media intentionally as the family works to find a solution.



Furthermore, the allegations indicate that Churchill has been physically abusive to Rosy as a result of his relationship with a new partner, eventually prompting Rosy to make the heartbreaking decision to leave their married home.



It was also alleged that Churchill frequently spends nights away from home and exhibits violent behavior, causing harm to his wife, Rosy, even at the slightest provocation.



Reacting, Tonto Dikeh, via her Instagram page, appreciated God for fighting her battles.



She wrote: “I’m just a girl who God is helping, God is intentional about me, like I am about him”