Tonto Dikeh promises Afia Schwarzenegger a vacation to 'heal' from funeral stress

Afia buries her father in Kumasi



Tonto Dikeh sympathizes with Afia Schwar



Afia spends GH¢200,000 on father's funeral



Actress and comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, over the weekend laid her late father, Augustine Adjei, to rest in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.



The funeral saw in attendance several dignitaries as well as friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry.



Afia who was consoled by sympathizers wept uncontrollably at the burial of her beloved father.



Meanwhile, her Nigerian best friend, actress Tonto Dikeh has pledged to take her on a girls' trip just to heal and release some stress following her loss.



Tonto, who equally buried her stepmother weeks ago has sent a message of condolence to her good friend as she couldn't grace the ceremony which went down on Saturday, March 12.



Reacting to one of Afia Schwar's appreciation posts to persons who joined forces in organizing the funeral that cost her over GH¢200,000, Tonto wrote: "Wish I can hug you my sister in Love. Am planning a little get away for us...Girls trip let’s go and heal. Love you so much, my sister...Am there with you in spirit, kisses and hugs my friend."



The funeral held at the KNUST poolside witnessed celebrities and politicians including Tracey Boakye, Stacy Amoateng, Brother Sammy, Empress Gifty, Chairman Wontumi, and a host of others in attendance.



