Tonto Dikeh damaged her womb after having abortion for Hushpuppi – Kemi Olunloyo alleges

Entertainment of Sunday, 10 December 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Investigative journalist Kemi Oluloyo has accused actress, Tonto Dikeh of destroying her womb after having an abortion.



In a series of posts on her X page, Kemi alleged that Tonto Dikeh got pregnant by Nigerian socialite, Ramon Abbas popularly known as Hushpuppi who is currently serving time in a US prison.



However, she tried to force the pregnancy on one Hafiz, a London-based individual who is also alleged to be involved in fraudulent activities.



Oluloyo claims that Hafiz denied the pregnancy, leading the actress to undergo a challenging abortion procedure that resulted in damage to her womb.



Kemi Oluloyo wrote on X;



Some of the best gossip came in 2017 when Tonto befriended me trying to manipulate stories about her in the media. I quickly distanced myself from her and her bribes. She had just set ended a violent relationship with Dr Olakunle Churchill claiming to be the victim.”



“I told her she should have used the gun if he tried to kill her first. Ghana police told me she was the aggressor destroying Dr Churchill’s clothes, shoes, water damage etc. I had just got out of the first prison arrest and she had a small baby. Let me tell you about Tonto and Hafiz/Hushpuppi. The H factor was a mess. She got pregnant with twins and had to have a complicated abortion.”



“Both men denied being the father. Tonto spent time with Hafiz at the Intercontinental Hotel alternating with Hushpuppi at the George Hotel Ikoyi. She used a lot of cocaine and her baby would be shaking from the transmission to the child as a nursing mother.”



“The child was left with a nanny in Abuja while she was balling in Lagos. When she got pregnant, she cried her eyes out to reality star Tutu Pie because she did not know who the father was. Hafiz went back to London while Hush went back to Malaysia. Is this the role model your daughters are following? People made fun of her in the Instagram comments. KONTINUE”.