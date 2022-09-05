Tonardo gifted a brand-new $30,000 Mercedes Benz

Entertainment of Monday, 5 September 2022

Ghanaian socialite Emil Wood, popularly known as ‘Nana Tonardo’, has disclosed that the C.E.O of P-Mobile Company Limited, Mr. Phillip Brobbey, has acquired a brand-new Mercedes Benz for him.



Earlier, Tonardo shared a picture on social media where he posed beside a sleek black Mercedes Benz with a customized number plate, "Tonardo 1-21”.



The picture, which has since gone viral, grabbed the attention of netizens, including Afia Schwarzenegger, who has strongly alleged that he (Nana Tonardo) does not possess the right documents for the vehicle.



Afia, who intends to get her nemesis, Tonardo, arrested has alerted the appropriate authorities including the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Revenue Authority’s Customs Service, and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), to thoroughly investigate the said vehicle.



“Kindly check Tonardo’s car documents at GRA because he does not have the documents that will even enable him to get a customized number plate. It is a crime. Ghana Police, Customs, and DVLA, please investigate this.”



But in an angry rebuttal, Tonardo has disclosed that the vehicle was a gift from the P-Mobile boss.



According to him, Schwarzenegger’s comments were simply borne out of envy as she was once ousted from Phillip Brobbey’s camp for being a dishonest and disloyal employee.



“Mr. Phillip Brobbey bought that $30,000 worth of Benz for me free of charge, and I know you are pained. Since you have brought up the P-Mobile issue, then let’s do this. It is all over google that the P-Mobile boss, who is your former boss, once incited your arrest. You tried to swindle him several times. You tarnished his image and that of his family, and you were disloyal. You had the nerve to even ask for your salary balance after you were bailed out and, since he refused, you tried to make his life hell. Do all you want and he will never look your way ever again,” Tonardo stated in a video shared on his Instagram wall.



Meanwhile, Afia is yet to react to Tonardo’s response.



Watch the video below:





