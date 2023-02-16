Tonardo drops audio of Afia Schwarzenegger confronting her ‘husband’

Entertainment of Thursday, 16 February 2023

Screenshots of a conversation purporting how Tonardo was allegedly trapped into misinforming the public about Afia Schwarzenegger’s wedding and second wife allegations have been splashed on the internet.



In making his claim solid, Nana Tornado has released an audio recording of his adversary Afia Schwarzenegger questioning her supposed spouse about how he made it known to the public that he had given her a Prado vehicle.



She was also overheard asking whether her alleged husband had married her just to trouble her.



“Did you marry me to stress me, Nana? If you're my husband, how could you have a conversation with me and tell people about it for that stupid Tornado to hear?



“Nana, you gave the car to me, yet everyone knows about it. How is everyone aware that you gave me a Prado?” she asked.



Following this development, Afia in an interview with Takoradi’s Empire FM denied ever getting married, adding that she will address the public at the right time.



However, in a new twist to events, Afia Schwarzenegger has flooded social media with what she says is a piece of evidence of how she masterminded a conversation between her camp and Tonardo.



Afia took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of how she fed Tonardo with every bit of detail regarding the purported marriage.



In essence, every piece of information, including the ‘second wife and seized Toyota Prado’ allegations was provided by Afia Schwarzenegger, in a bid to expose her nemesis, Tonardo.





